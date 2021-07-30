Netflix to stream Schumacher documentary from Sept. 15

Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix 2012 - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 25/11/12 Mercedes' Michael Schumacher holds a flag after finishing his last f1 race Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Crispin Thruston Livepic

July 30 (Reuters) - Netflix will air a documentary series on Formula One great Michael Schumacher from Sept. 15, the online streaming platform said on Friday.

Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said.

Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

