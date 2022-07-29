Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

Cast and crew members attend the world premiere for the second season of the Netflix show "Bridgerton" in London, Britain March 22, 2022. REUTERS/May James

July 29 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama "Bridgerton," accusing them of copyright infringement.

The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, D.C., three days after Netflix said they staged a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert" in that city's Kennedy Center.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft

