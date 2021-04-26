Apr 25, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up after getting fouled in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. were part of a group of executive producers awarded an Oscar for the film "Two Distant Strangers" on Sunday.

Durant's business manager Rich Kleiman and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs also served as executive producers on the film, which won in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

"Big time!! Congrats @TwoDistantFilm," Durant tweeted, while the Jazz also congratulated Conley Jr. on social media.

At the 2018 Academy Awards, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last year, won an Oscar for "Dear Basketball" -- an animated short film based on his 2015 poem announcing his final season.

