New James Bond movie sets September world premiere

Shoppers walk past an advertisement for the upcoming James Bond film "NO TIME TO DIE" whose release has been delayed to October, at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware U.S. November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The world premiere for the new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" will take place on Sept. 28, the official Bond Twitter account said on Friday.

The announcement appeared to counter speculation in entertainment media that the movie's release might be delayed again because of a surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

