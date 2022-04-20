New Mexico fines 'Rust' movie company for 'avoidable' shooting

People attend a vigil for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the film set of "Rust", in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

April 20 - New Mexico on Wednesday fined Rust Movie Productions LLC its maximum citation of $137,000 for safety lapses leading to what it called the "avoidable" fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year during the filming of Western "Rust."

An investigation by the state's occupational health bureau (OSHB) found the production company knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and demonstrated "plain indifference" to the hazards, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

"This tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety," Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in the release.

Hutchins was killed in October when a revolver actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who was injured but survived.

Rust Movie Productions has previously said it was not aware of lapses in set safety during filming.

"While we appreciate OSHA's time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Halyna's family," Rust Movie Productions spokesman Stefan Friedman said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

OSHB administers the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) program in the State of New Mexico.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set. In a television interview, the actor said he did not pull the trigger of the replica Colt .45 revolver and it fired after he cocked it.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico. Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

