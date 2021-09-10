Skip to main content

Oddly Enough

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

2 minute read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, "You bloody fool!" - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park.

Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the waterfowl, nicknamed "Ripper", was not so much the message, but that he could imitate humans at all.

"It's definitely based on the human voice, even though the pronunciation is a bit odd - which might be the Australian accent, I don't know," said Ten Cate, who published his findings in the Netherlands' Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society biological research journal.

He said he had at first wondered whether the recordings, made in the 1980s, could be a hoax, but they were made by living ornithologist Peter Fullagar, who co-authored the paper. The recordings had been kept in a sound archive and referenced occasionally until Ten Cate rediscovered them in the course of his research on vocal learning in birds.

Ten Cate said Ripper had a bit more in his repertoire - he could also make a noise like the sound of a door closing and its latch clicking.

Some species of animals, and notably birds such as parrots and songbirds, are capable of mimicking human speech. But the phenomenon is rare - if somewhat more common in animals raised by humans.

"To find a species quite outside these groups...in a duck, that's quite extraordinary. So it's an independent evolutionary occurrence of the ability for vocal learning - that's very special," Ten Cate said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Oddly Enough

Oddly Enough · September 7, 2021 · 5:19 PM UTC

Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer

They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things.

Oddly Enough
Thinking out of the box: Japanese artist makes life-like cardboard sculptures
Oddly Enough
A rhinoceros upside-down by air, oh my! Ig Nobels science awards given out online

It is safer to transport a rhinoceros upside-down, and beards may be an evolutionary development to help protect men's faces from punches, according to scientific studies that won Ig Nobel prizes on Thursday.

Oddly Enough
All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, "You bloody fool!" - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park.

Oddly Enough
Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence