Skip to main content

Oddly EnoughFrontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

Reuters
1 minute read

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his country's territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side.

The discovery of the stone, now sitting 2.20 metres (7.2 feet) away from where it was placed in accordance with a border agreement two centuries ago, has caused a flap in a normally sleepy rural area.

"If it belongs to us, it belongs to us. We don't want to be robbed of 2 metres," a resident of the French village of Bousignies-sur-Roc told RTL Info.

On the other side, in the Belgian village of Erquelinnes, mayor David Lavaux appeared keen to avoid an international incident.

"The land was sold and I think the person who bought it changed the borders the way he wanted," he said. "But this isn't just a private border, it's a border between countries and you can't just at will move boundary markers that have been there for a long time."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Oddly Enough

Oddly Enough · 10:23 AM UTCHow scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid.

Oddly EnoughArt attack: Israeli ex-sniper blasts paint in mental health message
Oddly EnoughSerbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates of roast meat
Oddly EnoughBusy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels
Oddly EnoughBare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic