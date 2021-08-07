Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Oddly Enough

Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest

1 minute read
1/5

Participants compete in a wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

TAPIOBICSKE, Hungary, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest.

A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

"We have just emerged from a difficult period due to the coronavirus and we need to go and have fun in the open air," Gergely Guraly, who organised the race, told Reuters.

Guraly began preparations in January for the contest, which is said to have origins dating back to the Viking age.

In modern times, the tradition is particularly established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s.

Estonian races have lent their name to the Estonian style of wife-carrying, with the wife upside down and her feet over her husband's shoulders, rather than a classic piggyback.

Mark Mazacs and his wife Anett chose the piggyback technique.

"We devised a strategy, figuring out the best way of carrying my wife on my back," Mark Mazacs said.

Reporting by Krisztina Fenyo; writing by Krisztina Than; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Oddly Enough

Oddly Enough · August 6, 2021 · 6:06 PM UTCBelgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes

The colourful tins piled high around Belgian collector Yvette Dardenne used to contain goods ranging from chocolates, toffees, coffee and rice to tobacco, talc and shoe polish, and come from as far away as India.

Oddly EnoughMedal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota
Oddly EnoughPenguins missing visitors, say keepers, at locked-down Thai Zoo
Oddly EnoughIbiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges
Oddly EnoughChina tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump