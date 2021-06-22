Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Oddly Enough

'Oh no!', batsman's big six smashes windscreen of his own car

2 minute read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali's huge heave backfired last weekend when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car.

Playing for Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire, Ali lofted the ball for a massive six.

His joy turned into despair as he watched the ball crash into the windshield and he dropped to his knees with his head in his hands.

"When the ball was going towards my car, (I said) oh no, no, no - what's going on?" Ali told ITV News. "It straight hit the screen, I was shocked.

"I have been playing for this club for a long time but never have I brought my car in the car park, it's always parked outside."

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes came to the rescue by agreeing to pay for the repair of the car, which Ali also uses to earn a living as a taxi driver.

"It was only appropriate, he scores a lot of runs for us, and puts a lot of effort in," Rhodes said.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Oddly Enough

Oddly Enough · June 19, 2021 · 3:18 PM UTCUkraine’s inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths.

Oddly EnoughBirdman of Brittany: French pensioner befriends pigeon
Oddly EnoughKyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market
Oddly EnoughPutin impersonator beats real president to Geneva
Oddly EnoughPricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters

Police in South Australia urged drivers on Wednesday to step up efforts to protect their cars, as thieves target the catalytic converters that scrub exhaust emissions, amid a surge in prices of precious metals.