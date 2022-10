LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday.

Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis











