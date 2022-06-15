Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead

The Rolling Stones perform at Anfield Stadium as part of their "Stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour", in Liverpool, Britain, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet.

The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena. read more

This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said the 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days. read more

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Tomasz Janowski

