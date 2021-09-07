Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

S.African animator fuses cartoon with reality in satellite debut

2 minute read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for both grown-ups and kids, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV.

So he hit on an idea: what if his children's' cartoon character were to accidentally get stuck in the adult real world? That notion forms the premise of 'My Cartoon Friend', which debuted on Cartoon Network in South Africa last month - the first of his compatriots to get a full 13-episode series.

In the new show, Msipha plays himself as a young animator experimenting with some new software when he accidentally exports his creation into the real world.

He is then stuck with Themba, his feisty, sharp-tongued animation, who he must accommodate into his life - which proves challenging.

"(Our) relationship is like a 'Tom and Jerry' type of relationship. He's a cartoon in the real world, and he doesn't understand that in the real world the dynamics are different," Msipha told Reuters TV at this studio.

"Adults can watch it, kids can watch it – it's basically for the whole family," he added.

He now hopes to help grow South Africa's nascent animation industry, and attract talented upstarts like himself to join in.

Reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya and Shafiek Tassiem; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · September 6, 2021 · 2:08 PM UTC

A Minute With: Guitarist Noel Hogan on The Cranberries new book

Irish music magazine Hot Press looks at the rise to fame of Limerick rockers The Cranberries in a new book approved by the band and late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's estate.

Lifestyle
France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9
Lifestyle
Sudanese rap thrives with post-uprising freedoms
Lifestyle
Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'
Lifestyle
S.African animator fuses cartoon with reality in satellite debut

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for both grown-ups and kids, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV.