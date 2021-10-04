Blue Origin says 'Star Trek' actor Shatner to make suborbital flight

William Shatner who plays Captain James T. Kirk in the original version of Star Trek arrives at the Destination Star Trek London event October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Jeff Bezos's space company said Monday that "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will fly on board the company's New Shepard launch vehicle as part of a four-person crew that will launch next week.

"I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a written statement released by Blue Origin ahead of the flight set for October 12.

Reporting by David Shepardson

