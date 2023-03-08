Boeing sees Space Launch System rocket fit for Pentagon missions















WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Boeing is interested in offering its gigantic Space Launch System rocket for an upcoming U.S. military launch procurement program potentially worth billions of dollars, the company said Wednesday, signaling a new strategy for a rocket once exclusive to NASA missions.

"The Space Launch System's deep space capability enables the national security, science and space community missions," a Boeing spokesman said, responding to a Reuters inquiry.

"We believe the proven SLS capabilities can be an asset for the U.S. Air Force's National Security Space Launch Phase 3 contract."

Reporting by Joey Roulette











