China closely tracking remnants of its most powerful rocket

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China is closely tracking the remnants of a Long March 5B rocket launched over the weekend and will release information on the situation in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, amid concerns posed to populated areas on earth.

It is an international practice to allow stages of rockets to burn up on re-entering of earth's atmosphere, said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular media briefing, when asked if China knows when and where the rocket debris could land. read more

It is understood that this type of rocket adopts a special technical design and most components will be ablated and destroyed during reentry, with a very low probability of causing harm to aviation and the ground, Zhao said.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.