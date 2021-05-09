The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

The remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket are set to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere at 10:12 a.m. Beijing time (0212 GMT), plus or minus 15 minutes, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said on Sunday.

The debris from the rocket will make its re-entry over a location at longitude 28.38 degrees east and latitude 34.43 degrees north, China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a post on its official social media account.

The coordinates put the point of re-entry somewhere over the Mediterranean Sea.

