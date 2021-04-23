Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ScienceCosta Rica unveils radar that tracks space objects from a farm

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

A view of the LeoLabs' Costa Rica Space Radar, an S-band phased-array designed to detect and track small space objects in low Earth orbit, in Filadelfia, Costa Rica April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Surrounded by clear blue skies and fields of sugar cane crops on the Pacific coast, a farm in the northwest of Costa Rica is now home to a giant radar capable of tracking small objects in space that threaten the safety of astronauts and satellites.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado and U.S. and Costa Rican astronauts on Thursday unveiled the four large reflective panels that make up the commercial radar, which is connected to the servers of aerospace company LeoLabs in San Francisco.

"This commercial radar is the most advanced that exists in the world," said Alvarado.

The Costa Rica Space Radar can monitor objects that transit in low Earth orbit near the planet's equator, an advantage offered by the geographical location.

"Even an object the size of a golf ball traveling at 30,000 kilometers per hour overhead, a tiny amount of those radio waves will bounce off it. It can be picked up by these giant reflector dishes behind us," said former astronaut and LeoLabs co-founder Edward Lu.

The radar is located in the town of Filadelfia, in the province of Guanacaste, near the headquarters of Ad Astra Rocket, a commercial partner of LeoLabs. The local company run by former Costa Rican astronaut Franklin Chang-Díaz was another reason for choosing the radar site, LeoLabs said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Science

Science · 8:04 PM UTCSpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station

NASA and Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

ScienceCosta Rica unveils radar that tracks space objects from a farm
ScienceSpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station
ScienceThird-trimester vaccination appears safe; Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine effective in those with chronic illnesses
ScienceA black hole dubbed 'the Unicorn' may be galaxy's smallest one