DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

"The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine ...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported.

