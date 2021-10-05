Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

An outside view of the Norwegian Nobel Institute with a bust of Alfred Nobel, in central Oslo, Norway September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nora Buli

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems," the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"Complex systems are characterised by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand," the Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. "This year’s Prize recognises new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour."

Manabe, 90, has U.S. citizenship. Parisi is Italian and Hasselmann is German.

The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the prize for medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch. read more

The Nobel prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 with only a handful of interruptions, primarily due to the two world wars.

As last year, there will be no banquet in Stockholm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries. read more

The physics prize announcement will be followed in coming days by the awards for chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Among the Nobels, physics has often taken centre stage, with awards often going to major breakthroughs in our understanding of the universe. Previous winners include Albert Einstein and the husband-and-wife team of Pierre Curie and Marie Curie.

Last year, scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the Nobel physics prize for their discoveries concerning black holes.

($1 = 8.7290 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Johan Ahlander in Gothenburg and Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.