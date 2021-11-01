NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on the launch pad behind the pictures of crew members on the countdown clock, as final preparations are made for the Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Florida, U.S. October 29, 2021. Launch is scheduled for October 31. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) - NASA on Monday announced a three-day delay in a SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue involving one of the crew members.

The launch, originally set for Sunday, Oct. 31, but then postponed until this Wednesday due to unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled again for this coming Saturday, at 11:36 p.m. Eastern time, NASA said.

Reporting by Joe Skipper at Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.