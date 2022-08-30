1 minute read
NASA will retry debut launch of moon rocket on Saturday, 5 days after first attempt -agency officials
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday at a debut launch of its Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial attempt on Monday, agency officials said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.