NASA will retry debut launch of moon rocket on Saturday, 5 days after first attempt -agency officials

1 minute read

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B one day after an engine-cooling problem forced NASA to delay the debut test launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday at a debut launch of its Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial attempt on Monday, agency officials said.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.