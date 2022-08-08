Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, U.S., April 17, 2019. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a core stage for its workhorse Antares rocket to replace Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The new version of Antares, a rocket NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, will use seven Miranda engines under development by Austin, Texas-based launch startup Firefly Aerospace, Northrop said, adding that the two companies will later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.

"Through our collaboration, we will first develop a fully domestic version of our Antares rocket, the Antares 330, for Cygnus space station commercial resupply services, followed by an entirely new medium class launch vehicle,” Scott Lehr, vice president of Northrop's launch and missile defense unit, said in a press release.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and David Gregorio

