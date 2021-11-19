Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on Friday, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze.

The partial eclipse, which lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA.

Stunning views of the partial lunar eclipse could be seen in parts of the United States, Asia and South America.

During the eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon's disk was within Earth's darkest shadow, NASA said.

Missed it? You will have to wait until 2669 before you can see a partial lunar eclipse that is longer than this one. However, there will be a longer total lunar eclipse in November of next year.

Reporting by Eduardo Munoz; editing by Diane Craft

