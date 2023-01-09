Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch















LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket was released from its carrier aircraft late on Monday, a key stage of Western Europe's first satellite launch that took off from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England.

The rocket was released from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 out over the Atlantic Ocean, at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). Nine small satellites will be deployed from the vehicle.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.