Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 -Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States will continue working together on the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at Russia's space agency Roscosmos as saying on Wednesday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin in June suggested Moscow, whose newly attached research module briefly threw the space station off course last week, would withdraw from the ISS in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. read more

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.