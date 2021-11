The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the NASA/SpaceX launch of a commercial crew mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's space agency Roscosmos and NASA are set to renew an agreement on the mutual provision of seats on space flights, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Interfax, citing Roscosmos, said the agreement still required government approval.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow

