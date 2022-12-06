Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear















TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.

"In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising," Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters in an interview.

"The key is the development of application," Kinota said.

