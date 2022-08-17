Space suit issue forces early end to Russian space walk

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - One of two cosmonauts working outside the International Space Station on Wednesday safely returned to the laboratory's airlock after an electrical issue on his space suit forced Moscow's ground control to end the routine space walk early, U.S. and Russian officials said.

Reporting by Joey Roulette

