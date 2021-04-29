Skip to main content

ScienceU.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle.

The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FAA will verify that SpaceX implemented corrective actions arising from the SN11 mishap investigation.

The FAA said for the subsequent launches of SN16 and SN17, SpaceX "may be subject to additional corrective actions if any new mishap investigations were to occur."

As a condition of the SpaceX license, an FAA safety inspector must be on site in Boca Chica, Texas, for all Starship launches. The FAA safety inspector is expected to arrive on site on Thursday "to support a possible launch this week," the FAA added.

