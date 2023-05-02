'Some Like It Hot' leads 2023 Tony nominations















May 2 (Reuters) - Film-turned-musical "Some Like It Hot," led the nominations announced Tuesday for the 2023 Tony awards, the highest honors in American theater, followed by "& Juliet," "New York, New York," and "Shucked."

"Kimberly Akimbo," and a revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," also topped the list of nominations by production for the 76th annual awards, according to a statement from the Tony Awards committee.

Actress Ariana DeBose will again host the ceremony, scheduled for June 11 at New York City's United Palace theater and airing live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Best new musical nominees were "& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," "New York, New York," "Shucked" and "Some Like it Hot," with "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods" among the productions earning nods for best musical revival.

Best new play nominees were "Ain't No Mo'," "Between Riverside and Crazy," Cost of Living," "Fat Ham" and "Leopoldstadt" with August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" and Suzan-Lori Parks' "Topdog/Underdog" earning nominations for best revival of a play, among other productions.

The stage adaptation of the 1959 crime comedy film "Some Like It Hot," opened on Broadway in December and topped the list with 13 nominations.

