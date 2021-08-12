Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave

1 minute read
1/3

Cast member Tom Hardy poses at a photo call for the movie "Venom" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sony Corp's (6758.T) movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.

Hollywood studios have been shuffling their schedules throughout the pandemic but had hoped for a moviegoing rebound in the autumn.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

The original "Venom" movie in 2018 took in more than $850 million at global box offices.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 11:46 AM UTC

Former K-pop singer jailed for three years over prostitution, fraud scandal

Former South Korean K-pop star known as Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison and fined nearly $1 million on Thursday after a court convicted him of crimes including procuring prostitutes for potential investors, local media reported.

Lifestyle
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards
Lifestyle
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs
Lifestyle
Jamaican Parchment tracks down volunteer who helped him win gold
Lifestyle
Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll