Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korean film icon

Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday

for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in

"Minari."

Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar

and the first actor from that nation ever to clinch an Academy

Award nomination.

She was the front-runner for an Oscar after picking up

dozens of trophies this year for her role in "Minari," a tender

story about a Korean immigrant family that starts a farm in

Arkansas.

In the film, which is based partly on the life story of

director Lee Isaac Chung, Youn's character travels from South

Korea to help care for her two grandchildren.

Youn has been a sensation on Korean screens for decades,

most often playing witty, thought-provoking characters.

Youn's fellow supporting actress nominees included Maria

Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for

"Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father," and Amanda

Seyfried for "Mank."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.