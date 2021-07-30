2020-Tennis-Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony- Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Gold medallists Mate Pavic of Croatia and Nikola Mektic of Croatia celebrate on the podium REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men’s doubles final to win their country’s first ever gold medal in the sport.

The battle between the countrymen also produced Croatia’s first silver after three bronze medals at previous Games -- two at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and one at Athens 2004.

New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6(3) 6-2 to secure their country’s first ever Olympic tennis medal.

New Zealander Anthony Wilding had won a bronze medal as part of a combined Australasian team in 1912.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ken Ferris

