2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification preliminary round draw
DOUALA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The draw for the preliminary round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, conducted on Friday:
Eritrea v Botswana
Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius
Djibouti v South Sudan
Seychelles v Lesotho
Somalia v Eswatini
Chad v Gambia
The matches will be played home and away over two legs in March. The team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.
The six winners advance into the group stage to join the other 42 countries entered in the preliminary competition.
Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis
