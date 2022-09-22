2027 world championships to be held in Haute-Savoie in France

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is seen in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The 2027 cycling world championships will be held in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France, governing body UCI announced on Thursday.

"Haute-Savoie will be hosting the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, uniting cycling's disciplines," UCI said on Twitter.

loading

France has not hosted the world championships since Plouay in 2000.

Scotland will host next year in what is set to be the biggest ever cycling event with all the sport's disciplines featuring at a single world championships for the first time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.