Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Sports3 NBA players test positive for COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read

Three unidentified NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday.

In all, 488 players were tested in the most recent reporting period, which began April 14.

In the period from April 7-13, there were no positive tests.

Anyone who returns a confirmed positive test, or is identified as having been in close contact with an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 8:29 PM UTCTaking a knee, raising a fist to be punished at Tokyo Games-IOC

Taking a knee during the Tokyo Olympics or lifting a fist in support of racial equality will be punished as the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday maintained its ban on athletes' protests inside stadiums, at ceremonies and on podiums.

SportsSuper League shelved as more clubs withdraw
SportsPanel recommends that U.S. officials not go to China's Olympics
SportsRafael Nadal rallies from set down to advance in Barcelona
SportsPotential Tokyo state of emergency does not affect Games - IOC