49ers QB Lance has successful ankle surgery, full recovery expected

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 19 (Reuters) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said he underwent successful surgery to treat the season-ending right ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's game and that a full recovery is expected.

"Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers," Lance posted on Twitter on Monday alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed and his right leg in a cast.

"Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it's all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!"

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The surgery aimed to repair two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption, the 49ers said.

Head team physician Tim McAdams said he was confident that the 22-year-old would recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.

The 49ers selected the dynamic Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft and he was expected to assume fully the role as the franchise's starting quarterback this season.

That will have to wait after the injury setback, which he suffered on a running play in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 Week Two win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

With Lance sidelined, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start under center for the 49ers for the remainder of the season.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.