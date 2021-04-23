Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sports5-star F Michael Foster signs with G League's Ignite

Five-star prep prospect Michael Foster Jr. signed Friday with the NBA G League Ignite.

The 6-foot-9 forward chose the G League's developmental squad over offers from Georgia and Florida State.

"I'm super ready to learn the NBA game and train like an NBA player from NBA guys while playing for NBA G League Ignite," Foster said in a news release.

A 2021 McDonald's All-American at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep, Foster was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN. He averaged 32.2 points and 18.4 rebounds as a senior.

Foster is the first player to sign on for the Ignite's second season.

In 2020-21, coach Brian Shaw's Ignite squad made the G League playoffs with an 8-7 record and features such elite prospects as Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

(Field Level Media)

