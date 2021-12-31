76ers' Doc Rivers, Nuggets' Michael Malone in protocol

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-31 02:21:29 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Denver Nuggets bench boss Michael Malone entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Thursday.

Sixers guards Tyler Johnson and Myles Powell and assistant coaches Brian Adams and Sam Cassell also entered the protocol on Thursday. They join forward Danny Green on the list for the 76ers, who turned to assistant coach Dan Burke to guide the club in Thursday's game against the host Brooklyn Nets.

Assistant David Adelman was due to serve as the acting head coach for the Nuggets on Thursday had they played against the visiting Golden State Warriors as scheduled, but the game was postponed when Denver couldn't field a roster of eight players.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji entered the protocol.

Rivers and Malone join Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers) and Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder) as head coaches in the NBA's protocol.

Johnson, 29, has averaged 3.7 points in three games this season for the 76ers.

Powell, 24, has chipped in an average of 1.5 points in two games off the bench for Philadelphia.

Hyland, 21, has played in 24 games on the season for the Nuggets, averaging 8.5 points.

Nnaji, 20, is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over 20 games. Green, a 35-year-old veteran, has played in all 33 games for Denver, averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.