Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was offseason priority

2021-07-06 02:07:58 GMT+00:00 - Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health.

"I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said. "Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well.

"What's the best way to take care of that? And that's what I've been doing this offseason. That's why I've taken the time I've taken and done the things or not done the things that I've done. And I'm very thankful for that time.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind."

Rodgers, fresh off being selected the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career, skipped the Packers' mandatory minicamp last month after expressing frustration with the team's front office. He also stated that he doesn't have a problem with the player drafted in 2020 to be his heir apparent as Green Bay quarterback, Jordan Love.

The 37-year-old veteran added regarding his recent silence over whether he will return to the Packers, "Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person. Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say."

Rodgers' latest comments came as he prepares to team with Bryson DeChambeau in a golf match against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "The Match" will be played Tuesday using an alternate-shot, match-play format at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.

