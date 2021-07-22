Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
About 950 people to watch opening event at stadium, official says

A person enjoys the view from Shibuya Sky observation deck ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - About 950 people, including officials and journalists, will watch Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics at the main stadium from which spectators have been banned, one of the organisers said.

In addition to that group would be performers and athletes participating in the Games, Hidemasa Nakamura, chief of Tokyo 2020's main operation centre, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Asked about the tally of 87 COVID-19 infections among athletes, officials and journalists, he said completely getting rid of the virus was "extremely difficult", making it important to quickly identify and tackle any new cases.

