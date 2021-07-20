Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AC Milan CEO Gazidis diagnosed with throat cancer

Soccer Football - AC Milan Training - Milan, Italy - August 24, 2020 AC Milan's chief executive Ivan Gazidis arrives at the training ground REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, but the Serie A club said on Tuesday that the 56-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Milan said Gazidis will remain in the role and would receive treatment in specialised clinics.

"I have world class medical expertise... and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery," Gazidis said in a statement.

"We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch and I have full faith in their ability to drive our club forward over the coming weeks."

Gazidis took over at the San Siro club in December 2018 having previously been chief executive at Arsenal.

Having served for nearly a decade at the Premier League club, he oversaw manager Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018 and hired his replacement Unai Emery a month later.

