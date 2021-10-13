Skip to main content

AC Milan defender Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 22, 2021 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Theo Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France, AC Milan said on Wednesday.

The left back started both of France’s games at the UEFA Nations League Finals in Italy, providing a goal and an assist as the world champions defeated Belgium and Spain to lift the trophy.

"Hernandez has tested positive for a swab carried out at home. The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well," read a note on Milan's website.

Hernandez is the second member of the French squad to contract the virus in the last week, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed the final following a positive test on Saturday.

Hernandez has been a key player for Milan this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, and the news comes as blow ahead of a busy run of games for the team.

Stefano Pioli’s side, who are second in Serie A, face Hellas Verona and Bologna over the next two weekends, either side of a Champions League trip to Porto.

Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge

