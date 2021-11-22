Adelaide to host two Australian Open warm-ups

Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 General view during the final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adelaide will host two tournaments, including the Adelaide International, in the lead-up to the Australian Open in January next year, South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall announced on Monday.

The Adelaide International was staged as a warm-up to the Grand Slam in 2020, but this year all the warm-ups for the Australian Open were held at Melbourne Park after players came out of quarantine.

The run-up to next year's edition of the Grand Slam looks like being closer to normal.

Marshall said both tournaments would feature men's and womens draws with the first taking place Jan. 2-9 and the second the following week at the newly redeveloped Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

"Our investment (in) the Memorial Drive Redevelopment is creating a world-class venue capable of hosting not just tennis but a range of sporting and entertainment events into the future," he told local media in Adelaide.

Players vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able play at the Australia Open without undergoing any quarantine but organisers confirmed on Saturday that anyone is not would be barred. read more

Sources at the ATP said there would be four warm-up events in Australia ahead of the major in addition to the $10 million ATP Cup men's team tournament, which will be held in Sydney.

Sydney hosted the knockout rounds of the event in its inaugural year in 2020 after group matches were also held in Brisbane and Perth.

Some state borders that were closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 are opening up as vaccination rates rise but Western Australia and Queensland have retained restrictions on entry, making it unlikely that Perth and Brisbane will host any warm-up matches in January.

Tennis Australia said the full schedule of events running up to the Australian Open would be unveiled in the next few days.

The WTA women's tour and the men's ATP tour have yet to announce events for the 2022 season.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Sudipto Ganguly, editing by Sam Holmes and Edwina Gibbs

