Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

A Russian Football Union sign is seen during their meeting in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not give additional details.

The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies following the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

