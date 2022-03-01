1 minute read
Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson did not give additional details.
The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies following the war in Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.