Ads for NBC’s broadcast of upcoming Super Bowl LVI have recently sold for $6.5 million -company

The Comcast NBC Universal logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Comcast-owned NBCUniversal has recently sold ads for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI for $6.5 million, a company executive said on Wednesday, an 18% increase from what ViacomCBS-owned CBS charged for Super Bowl ads this year.

That price includes similar-sized investments in other NBC commercial inventory.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Chris Reese

