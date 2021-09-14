Skip to main content

Sports

AFC backs FIFA's biennial World Cup feasibility study

1 minute read

Soccer Football - AFC Champions League Final - Persepolis v Ulsan Hyundai FC - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 19, 2020 UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands during the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it welcomed world governing body FIFA's plan to conduct a feasibility study into staging the World Cup every two years instead of every four.

The region is guaranteed four automatic spots and an intercontinental play-off slot for the men's 2022 World Cup, alongside tournament hosts Qatar.

FIFA's proposal of staging a biennial World Cup has been met with opposition, with Europe's governing body UEFA rejecting the idea while the South American confederation said the proposal was "highly unviable".

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said it was open to the idea, provided that it created a more balanced structure for the game globally. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:22 AM UTC

MLB roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 on Monday night, using a five-run first inning against Yu Darvish as a springboard to a 9-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

Sports
Djokovic denied as stars are born on New York stage
Sports
Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI's missteps in Nassar probe
Sports
Raducanu's US Open triumph among greatest achievements in women's sport: Thiem
Sports
Pele to leave intensive care this week, says daughter