Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - Ariana

Aug 19 (Reuters) - An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich

