Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland

Afghan refugees Wahida Hussaini, Sahar Shirjani, Muhadesa Qualak Zada, Nazanin Tahiri, Frishta Hafaizi poses in front of the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

June 3 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) will host the 2022 Afghanistan Women's Road Championships in Switzerland, it said on Friday after the Taliban backtracked on women's rights commitments in the months following their takeover last year.

The participants will consist of about 50 Afghan athletes who fled their country following the threat they faced as cyclists and found refuge all over the world.

The event will be held in Aigle on Oct. 23.

"It is very important for the UCI to commit itself to the members of the world cycling family who are deprived of the freedom to live their passion and follow their dreams," UCI President David Lappartient said.

Reporting by Tommy Lund and Alizee Degorce in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge

