African Champions League draw















CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - The draw for the knockout stages of the African Champions League was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals:

Simba (Tanzania) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JS Kayblie (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 21-22 and April 28-29

Semi-finals:

JS Kayblie or Esperance v Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca

Simba or Wydad Casablanca v Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs on May 12-13 and May 19-20

Final:

JS Kayblie or Esperance or Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca v Simba or Wydad Casablanca or Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The final is to be played over two legs on June 2 and June 9.

Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ed Osmond











